Vickie C. Middleton, 68, of Gladwin, MI passed away at MidMichigan Medical Center in Gladwin on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born in Millford, MI on Nov. 17, 1950, the daughter of Harold and Ellen (Goldworthy) Middleton. She was a homemaker, living in Gladwin County and she loved collecting antiques and various other collectables.

Her memory will be forever cherished by her daughter, Rose Middleton of Westland, MI; sons, Richard Middleton Jr. of Gladwin, MI; Donald (Tavia) Willett of Harrison, MI; best friend: Don Willett Sr. She was blessed with four beautiful grandchildren, Aydon, Kimberly, Robert and Sara; four precious great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her brothers, Billy Middleton of South Lyon and Jesse Middleton of Pennsylvania; special nephew, Richard Middleton; and several other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Douglas; brothers, Richard Sr. and David; sisters, Roberta and Pat. Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary