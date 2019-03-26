Home

Viola M. Giegler

Viola M. Giegler Obituary
Mrs. Viola M. Giegler, 88, passed away March 26, 2019 at Horizon Senior Center following a lingering illness. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. from Emmanuel Baptist Church with pastor Joe Dorais presiding with burial in McClure Cemetery. Family will be present at the funeral home on Friday from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services. Arrangements are entrusted to Sisson Funeral Home and a complete obituary will be in next week's edition.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 27, 2019
