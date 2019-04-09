Viola Marie Giegler, 88 of Gladwin passed away March 26, 2019 at the New Horizons Residential Care after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Vi was born on Jan. 5, 1931 to Adolph and Augustina (Birkholz) Wolfe.

Vi graduated from Gladwin High School in 1949. She went to work at Michigan Bell right out of high school. She worked for Church & Guisewite, Alma Plastics and retired from Lyle Industries. Vi and her husband Larry milked cows and farmed for many years. Vi loved her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She was very active in her churches as a Sunday school teacher and in the choir. She sang at many weddings and was in the community plays. She liked to make quilts, work in the garden and loved cheering for the Detroit Tigers on TV.

On Oct. 14, 1971 Vi married Graham (Larry) Giegler and he survives her.

She is also survived by her son, Cal (Karen) Robertson of New Bern, NC. Her daughter, Deb (Reg) Foerch of Lansing, MI and her daughter, Michelle (Jeff) Jackson of Palmyra, MI; stepdaughter, Brigette (Rick) Carey of Buckeye, AZ; stepson, Bud (Jeannine) Giegler of Cypress, TX; stepsons, Gordon Giegler of Brighton, MI and Dean Giegler of Marion, IA; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Joan (Allen) Rau; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Delano Robertson and Jim Rau; and sisters, Loraine, Mildred and Marge Wolfe and Dolores Ford; and brothers, Norman, Stanley and Gordon Wolfe.

She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Jeanette (Jim) Freeland and Doris Kenyon; and brother-in-law, Sam Giegler.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. from Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Dorais presiding with burial in McClure Cemetery. Family was present at the funeral home on Friday from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a . Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary