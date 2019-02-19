Virgil Chris Mikolai, age 84, a resident of Beaverton, passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at the K & K Quality Care Assisted Living Home in Midland. He was born on May 18, 1934, in Manchester, Minnesota, the son of Grover and Viola Cleland. He was employed as a real estate agent and was a proud veteran of the Marines Corps.

Beloved husband of Patricia Winn; dear father of Rodney, Robert, Donald (Lisa) and William Mikolai and Christina (Joel) Evans. Beloved grandfather of Samantha, Nicole and Haley Evans and Eleesha Green. Brother of Sandra Patton and the late Tommy Cleland and Patsy Johnson.

Funeral services with military honors will be conducted at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly at Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. with pastor Nate Reed officiating. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials be sent to the Coleman Faith United Methodist Church Memorial Fund at P.O. 476, Coleman, MI 48618 or the . A celebration of life honoring the memory of Mr. Mikolai will be held on May 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Coleman Faith United Methodist Church, 209 East Jefferson, Coleman, MI 48618. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary