Obituary Condolences Flowers Virginia L. Nash, age 90, a Leesville area resident, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, March 7, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia.

She was born Jan. 8, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was the daughter of the late Harry Cecil and Elizabeth Charlotte Milton Watson. Her husband, Wendell Albert Nash, died Jan. 10, 2016. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and James Watson; a granddaughter, LeAnn Nash; son-in-law, Thomas Lloyd; and two daughters-in-law, Rosa Nash and Glenda Nash.

Virginia and her late husband Wendell were members of the Scot Sailing Fleet and enjoyed sailing on Atwood Lake. They both fell in love with sailing years ago when they resided in Michigan. While visiting the area, they became attracted to the region in part because of the remarkable scenery and the opportunity to go sailing at Atwood. So, they moved to the Leesville area in 1973. Virginia became recognized as a well known local artist. Virtually self-taught, she specialized in oil renderings of local landscapes. She exhibited her paintings in a number of art shows throughout Michigan, Ohio, and Western Pennsylvania. Many who knew her defined her by the paintings that she created. In addition, she was an active member of the Conotton Valley Garden Club and a former member of the Order of Eastern Star. She was also a very talented cook who created extraordinary pies and cakes. Throughout their 68 years of marriage, Virginia and Wendell travelled extensively, having visited all 50 states and many other countries.

She is survived by her four children, Richard (Debra) Nash of Greenville, South Carolina, Randall (Elaine) Nash and Dennis (Elizabeth) Nash, both of Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio, and a daughter Laurie Lloyd of Leesville; ten grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A private memorial gathering were observed on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville. A public graveside service was be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the Highland Cemetery Chapel in Gladwin, Michigan with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W. New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 13, 2019