Vivian Jeanne Sunday
Vivian Jeanne Sunday, age 85, formerly of Midland, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She had recently entered hospice care for advanced dementia. She was born one of ten children to Charles E. and Jerusha (Baumgardner) Stone on May 24, 1935 in Gladwin. She was preceded in death by her other siblings. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Lee Sunday on May 13, 2016 after 55 years of marriage.
Jean graduated from Gladwin High School, where she competed with the girls basketball team. Her love of sports continued through the years as she later participated in both bowling and golf leagues and attended the sporting and extracurricular events of her children and grandchildren. Jean worked for State Farm insurance in Midland. After many years there, she moved to the radiology department at Midland Hospital. Then in 1988 she and Bernard moved to Rockford, Michigan where she eventually joined the medical records team at West Michigan Heart in Grand Rapids, where she retired after 16 years. Jean had a passion for her family and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, baking (especially pies) and spending time at the family cottage on Houghton Lake. Survivors include her children and grandchildren, Kemmy (John) George near Austin, TX, Chuck (Carol) Conn of Eatonville, WA (Dakota and Chaise), Kristi (Bill) Bianconi of Hudsonville, MI (Elise and Brianna), Bernie (Stephanie) Sunday of Carmel, IN (Mike, Chris, Josiah and Kaiyah) and Sandy Sunday (son Aaron) of Goldsboro, NC.
There was a limited visitation (following current restriction guidelines) from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on June 5 at Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home in Clare. A small funeral service for the family will begin at 1 p.m. with burial immediately following at the Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare. Memorial contributions in honor of Vivian may be directed to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at http://www.lbda.org. Guests are encouraged to leave the family condolences at www.stephenson-wyman.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.
