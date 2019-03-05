Walter F. Bowser, Jr., 58, of Beaverton, died unexpectedly at home, Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born May 16, 1960, in Flint the son of Walter and Rosalee (Choate) Bowser, Sr. Walter married Angela R. Mogg April 22, 1988 in Gladwin. He was employed with East Jordan Plastics. Walt enjoyed building model cars and was a big Nascar fan. In his spare time, he could be found is his garage working on lawnmowers and cars.

Survivors include his wife, Angela of Beaverton; children, Michael and Angie Bowser of OK, Kim and Rich Miller of OK, Walter Bowser III of Mt. Pleasant, Carl Bowser and Courtney Lemaire of Hemlock, Kristal Bowser of Beaverton, Amber Bowser and Brad Demski of Beaverton, Aaron Bowser of Beaverton; eight grandchildren; mother, Rosalee Bowser; brother, Wayne Bowser; sister, Bonnie Trudell; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.

Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Ron Ives officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. until the time of services. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 6, 2019