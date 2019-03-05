Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Bowser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter F. Bowser Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter F. Bowser Jr. Obituary
Walter F. Bowser, Jr., 58, of Beaverton, died unexpectedly at home, Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born May 16, 1960, in Flint the son of Walter and Rosalee (Choate) Bowser, Sr. Walter married Angela R. Mogg April 22, 1988 in Gladwin. He was employed with East Jordan Plastics. Walt enjoyed building model cars and was a big Nascar fan. In his spare time, he could be found is his garage working on lawnmowers and cars.
Survivors include his wife, Angela of Beaverton; children, Michael and Angie Bowser of OK, Kim and Rich Miller of OK, Walter Bowser III of Mt. Pleasant, Carl Bowser and Courtney Lemaire of Hemlock, Kristal Bowser of Beaverton, Amber Bowser and Brad Demski of Beaverton, Aaron Bowser of Beaverton; eight grandchildren; mother, Rosalee Bowser; brother, Wayne Bowser; sister, Bonnie Trudell; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Ron Ives officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. until the time of services.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.