Walter Spencer Kemmer, 89, of Midland and formerly of Houghton Lake passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at MidMichigan Healthcare Center in Midland.
Walter was born on July 5, 1930 in Royal Oak, Michigan to Walter and Lida (Chapman) Kemmer. He grew up in the Royal Oak area and moved with his family to Prescott, graduating from West Branch High School. Following high school, Walter served in the Army at the start of the Korean War. On September 27, 1952 in West Branch Walter was married to Betty Marie Nurss. The couple moved to Gladwin where Walter spent most of his working years as a salesperson for Rice Furniture and Design in Gladwin. Spence was a dedicated bus driver for Gladwin Community Schools after retiring from sales. Spence and Betty owned and operated two women's clothing stores in Gladwin, Lady K, and Miss K. The couple moved from Gladwin to Houghton Lake in 2007. He was a 3rd Degree Master Mason and enjoyed golfing, woodworking and especially spending time on his yard and gardens.
Surviving Mr. Kemmer are his loving wife of 67 years, Betty Kemmer of Midland; two sons, Brent (Karen) Kemmer of Houghton Lake, and Scott (Wendy) Kemmer of Riverdale; step-daughter, Helen (Dennis) Donoho of Sedalia, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Eva Kemmer-Stewart of Waterford; five grandchildren, Brent (Chris) Kemmer II of Clarkston, Ashley (Bryan) Reed of Laingsburg, Kielee (Scott) Kemmer-Slater of Sumner, Vickie (Mike) McAllister of Waterford, and Melissa (Eric) Rottler of Sedalia, Indiana; six great-grandchildren. Walter was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Bradford N. Kemmer on March 24, 2013.
Family services for Walter Spencer Kemmer will be held. Interment will be in Roscommon Township Cemetery, Houghton Lake. Memorial contributions in memory of Walter are asked to be directed to Veterans Support Center of Michigan, 44444 Mound Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48134 (www.yourvapension.org). Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.christlerholdship.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from May 27 to Jun. 3, 2020.