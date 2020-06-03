Walter W. Conner, age 91, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away May 26, 2020 at The Brook at Houghton Lake. He was born September 19, 1928 in Pleasant Ridge, Michigan to the late Charles Conner and Lodema (Stevenson) Krompetz. Walter served in the United States Army where he was a Sgt. of Supplies for the 121st Evac Hospital in Korea. Walter married Shirley (Carther-Cutting) on September 1, 1955 in Carman, Manitoba Canada. He graduated from Northeast School of Commerce. He retired from the Gladwin County Road Commission where he served as the Superintendent of Roads.
Walter served on the Gladwin Community School Board, was a Board member for Mid Michigan Community College, an Elder at Gladwin Church of Christ, Farm Bureau, Gideons, and the Rotary Club. One of his biggest honors was pinning his grandson Dillion Whitlatch with his Eagle Mentor Pin. Walter enjoyed visiting with people, baking, public speaking, but most of all spending time with family and friends.
Walter is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Sharon (Ken) Whitlatch, Diane (Tom) Rellinger, Phillip (Tamera) Conner, Greg Conner; grandchildren, Chase (Lisa) Whitlatch, Dillon Whitlatch, Kali (Mark) Worley, Mackenzie Rellinger, Gabriel Rellinger, Lucas Conner, Caitlyn Buskirk, Chris Fair, Nick Fair, Madison Fair, Kendall Fair; two sisters, Ione Garver and Joan Berry.
Due to current circumstances of Covid-19 a private service will be held with burial in Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made rochesteru.edu/donate.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.