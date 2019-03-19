Home

Sisson Funeral Home
135 North Silverleaf Street
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7751
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
the Grout Township Hall
Waneeta J. Saeger


Waneeta J. Saeger Obituary
Mrs. Waneeta J. Saeger, 60, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Woodland Hospice House following a brief illness. She was born in Clare, MI on March 18, 1958 to the late Charles and Glenna (Wirt) Hayward.?
She was retired from Dollar General in Cadillac in 2011 and moved back to Gladwin. She enjoyed collecting snowman, dolphins, and going for rides – especially her annual trip to Hell, MI.?
She is survived by two sons, Daniel and Barb Saeger and Gordon Arft; two granddaughters, Tylie Patty Saeger and Emilee Hendry; her siblings, Ellen Starnd, Marion and Vern Hayward, Glenn "Lee" and Darlene Hayward, James "Jim" and Terry Hayward, Rose and Bill McKinney, Robert Hayward, Howard Hayward and Tom and Linda Hayward; also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jonny Mac Hayward and a sister, Susan Vi Hayward.?
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m. at the Grout Township Hall. Arrangements are entrusted to Sisson Funeral Home.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 20, 2019
