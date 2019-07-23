Home

Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Wayne Tuck

Wayne Tuck Obituary
Wayne Tuck, 94, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 in Gladwin, Michigan. He was born the son of Fred and Della (Copus) Tuck. In 1947, he married Thelma Sites in Gladwin. She preceded him in death in 2018. He was a lifetime resident of Gladwin. Wayne worked for Dow Chemical in Midland as an operator. Wayne and his wife also owned Tuck's Meat Processing in Gladwin.
Left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Stacey (Jeff) Johnson, Steven Bigelow and Anne Holnagel, Kelli (Devin) Muma, Shelli Tuck, and Greg Tuck. Also surviving are his great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Justin, Kyle, Trystan, Brytan, Mirsyah and Zicci. Wayne also has several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Diann Bigelow; sons, David and Donald; along with three brothers and four sisters. Funeral service will take place Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Gladwin with Pastor Brad Withrow officiating. Visitation will begin on Thursday at 11 a.m. until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Gladwin. Arrangements are in care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Gladwin, MI. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 24, 2019
