Mrs. Wendy Liddy, 64, passed away at MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland following a brief illness. She was born in Niagara, Falls Nov. 5, 1954 to Donald and Dorothy (Graves) Brown. She married Paul Liddy in July of 1985 in Tonawanda, New York, he preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 2013.?

She enjoyed helping others in time of need, spending time on several Christian chat rooms sharing her strong faith in God and gardening. She will be remembered for her love of sweets and desserts of any kind and traveling with Paul.?

She is survived by two sons, Dennis Teamore and Paul Liddy, who will cherish her love and support thoughout their lives; her sister, Shelley and Bruce Gorzka. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kristin Liddy. Private graveside services were held at Hamilton Township Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on May 29, 2019