Mr. Mathews, 64, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home, with his loving wife and family at his side, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Detroit on June 24, 1954 to Richard "Dick" and Doris (Caltrider) Mathews. He married the former Rebecca "Becky" A. Roberson on May 29, 1976 at Our Savior of the Lord Lutheran Church, Gladwin, she survives him. Bill was a graduate of Gladwin High School, was employed at Simpson Industries and retired from Federal Broach & Machine of Harrison. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being with his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years; his mother, Doris Mathews; two sisters, Beth Dunn and Susan Shankel; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Dick' Mathews.

Funeral services were held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home - Gladwin Chapel (Formerly Sisson- Mathews Funeral Home) with Pastor Lonnie Severance presiding.