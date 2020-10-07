1/1
William "Bill" Cooper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Cooper, 76, passed away at Mid
Michigan Medical Center-Midland with his wife by his side. He was born on November 18, 1943 to the late Charles and Mildred (White) Cooper. Bill married the love of his life of 44 years, the former MaryAnn Gorney, on May 15, 1976 in Freeland, Michigan. Bill was in the US Navy, where he was an Electronics Technician. He was on the ship U.S.S. Skagit. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two stars, and Republic of Vietnam Medal. Bill loved to color while watching the waves of the lake, going out to eat, and the various activities that the Gladwin Pines had, along with making many friends during his time at the Gladwin Pines. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, and camping.
Surviving Bill is his wife, MaryAnn; and their three fur babies, Molly, Gracie, and George; brother, Dave (Audry) Cooper; brothers-in-law, Walter (Cindy) Gorney, Pat Gorney, Robert (Arlene) Gorney, and Ron (Margaret) Gorney; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Bill) Newsham, and Rose Peruchietti, along with several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Charles Cooper; mother, Mildred Cooper; and two nephews, Mark Cooper and Billy Newsham.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 and to the Gladwin Pines. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home
135 N. Silverleaf St.
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7751
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved