William "Bill" Cooper, 76, passed away at Mid

Michigan Medical Center-Midland with his wife by his side. He was born on November 18, 1943 to the late Charles and Mildred (White) Cooper. Bill married the love of his life of 44 years, the former MaryAnn Gorney, on May 15, 1976 in Freeland, Michigan. Bill was in the US Navy, where he was an Electronics Technician. He was on the ship U.S.S. Skagit. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two stars, and Republic of Vietnam Medal. Bill loved to color while watching the waves of the lake, going out to eat, and the various activities that the Gladwin Pines had, along with making many friends during his time at the Gladwin Pines. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, and camping.

Surviving Bill is his wife, MaryAnn; and their three fur babies, Molly, Gracie, and George; brother, Dave (Audry) Cooper; brothers-in-law, Walter (Cindy) Gorney, Pat Gorney, Robert (Arlene) Gorney, and Ron (Margaret) Gorney; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Bill) Newsham, and Rose Peruchietti, along with several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Charles Cooper; mother, Mildred Cooper; and two nephews, Mark Cooper and Billy Newsham.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 and to the Gladwin Pines. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.



