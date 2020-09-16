William "Bill" L. DeMeyers, Sr., 70, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home with his family by his side following a brief illness. He was born in Flint on April 8, 1950 to the late Frank and Zelphia (Kline) DeMeyers. Bill was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Marines, a life member of the Lapeer VFW and retired from the Grand Trunk Western Railroad as a supervisor. He enjoyed the out of doors watching the wildlife and socializing and helping with his neighbors but especially being with his family.

He is survived by his son, William "Billy" DeMeyers, Jr.; daughter, Victoria (John) Fernandez; grandchildren, Anthony and Olivia Fernandez; his siblings, Gary, Barry and Dwayne DeMeyers, Sharon Gifford, Laura DeMeyers, Mary Eren, Bonnie Kime and Joann Samuelson. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jim DeMeyers; and a sister, Frances DeMeyers.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. from Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-GLADWIN CHAPEL with burial in Mt. Forest Township Cemetery. The family greeted family and friends on Wednesday at the funeral chapel from 11 a.m. until time of services. Please follow the state requirements for COVID-19 protection.

