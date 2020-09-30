1/1
William J. Cameron Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Cameron Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Hudson, FL on September 21, 2020, surrounded by his son, Bill Cameron Jr., Lana, and grand-dog, GeGe.
He was born in Flint, MI to the parents of Alex and Marjorie Cameron on April 10, 1946. He worked at General Motors for 32 years. He was a member of the Secord Eagles Arie 4121 in Gladwin, MI and snowplowed after retirement. He enjoyed waterskiing, snowmobiling, bowling, softball, playing golf, and watching football, NASCAR, golf, etc. on TV and loved being with family and friends. He would help anyone in need if he could. He played DE on the 9-0 Mt. Morris High School Football Team in 1963 and he was inducted into the Flint Hall of Fame in 2015.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Marjorie; brother, Alex; and twin brother, Bob.
He is survived by his son, William J. (Lana Porter) Cameron, Jr. of Hudson, FL; nephew, Scott (Brenda) Cameron of Michigan; nieces, Tamara (Cary) Grezesak of Michigan, Sonya (Charles) Justice of Michigan, Meleia (Burl) Booth of Montana, Jennette Cameron of Montana.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved