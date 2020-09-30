William J. Cameron Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Hudson, FL on September 21, 2020, surrounded by his son, Bill Cameron Jr., Lana, and grand-dog, GeGe.

He was born in Flint, MI to the parents of Alex and Marjorie Cameron on April 10, 1946. He worked at General Motors for 32 years. He was a member of the Secord Eagles Arie 4121 in Gladwin, MI and snowplowed after retirement. He enjoyed waterskiing, snowmobiling, bowling, softball, playing golf, and watching football, NASCAR, golf, etc. on TV and loved being with family and friends. He would help anyone in need if he could. He played DE on the 9-0 Mt. Morris High School Football Team in 1963 and he was inducted into the Flint Hall of Fame in 2015.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Marjorie; brother, Alex; and twin brother, Bob.

He is survived by his son, William J. (Lana Porter) Cameron, Jr. of Hudson, FL; nephew, Scott (Brenda) Cameron of Michigan; nieces, Tamara (Cary) Grezesak of Michigan, Sonya (Charles) Justice of Michigan, Meleia (Burl) Booth of Montana, Jennette Cameron of Montana.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store