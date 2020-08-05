William Kroll Jr., 70, of Beaverton, Michigan passed away surrounded by his loved ones Wednesday, July 29, 2020. William was born February 12, 1950 the son of William and Susan (Steele) Kroll in Gladwin, Michigan. William was a proud veteran of the United States Army. After his brief draft service to the United States Army, William was a long time laborer for Robinson Industries. In his spare time William enjoyed hunting, gardening, shooting at the Wolverine Hunt Club, and playing poker/cards.

William is survived by his mother, Susan of Beaverton, Michigan; three sons, Mark (Kerri) Kroll of Coleman, Michigan, Dan (Jennifer) Kroll of Gladwin, Michigan, Andrew Kroll of Beaverton, Michigan; daughter, Lisa (Gregory) Pollock of Gladwin, Michigan; nine grandchildren, Zachary, Brandon, Samantha, Alexandria, Gabrielle, Bryce, Brianna, Lucas, Josie; two sisters, Sharon (Ralph) Breault of Gladwin, Michigan, Judy (Denny) Boakes of Clare, Michigan. He is preceded in death by his father, William Kroll Sr.

Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Memorial services were conducted Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Beaverton, Michigan beginning at 11 a.m. The family will be greeting guests beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Homes, Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan.

