Mr. William L. Wellington, 84, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at his home with his loving family at his side following a lingering illness. He was born in Findlay, Ohio on Feb. 3, 1935 to the late Bernard and Olivia (Wanemacker) Wellington. He married the former Mary L. Mazey on Nov. 3, 1954 at the St. Michael Catholic Church in Findlay, Ohio. She survives him. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He retired from the Centerx Corporation of Findlay and the Gladwin County Housing Commission. Bill was an amateur radio operator and enjoyed repairing electronic equipment. Bill loved fishing, watching wild-life in his yard but especially being with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years; their children, William L. Wellington Jr., Dennis A. and Mary Wellington, Tony Lee and Anette Wellington, Douglas Wellington and Brian Lee and Suzette Wellington; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Wellington.
Honoring Bill's wishes cremation has taken place and inurnment will be later in Findlay, Ohio.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Oct. 2, 2019