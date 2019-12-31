Home

William Paxton Obituary
William D. Paxton, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Brittany Manor in Midland. He was born on May 18, 1938, the son of Doyle and Ruth (Nash) Paxton in Gladwin. He was employed for General Motors in Saginaw until his retirement in 1992.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Judy (Robert) Kareus of Midland; nephews, Scott (Patti) Kareus of Sanford and Brent Kareus of Midland; four great-nieces, Ashlee, Kirsten, Casandra and Tegan. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Homes. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 1, 2020
