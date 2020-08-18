William Schultz

William "Bill" Schultz, 92, of Gladwin, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born on August 31, 1927, the son of Ernest and Dora (Sibbe) Schultz in Mt. Clemens.
Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, proudly serving his country during World War II. He worked in the oil fields in his younger years and then at Brown Machine Company where he retired after 28 years. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. Bill was best known for his wild and over-exaggerated stories where most listeners never anticipated a punch line coming until it was too late. He is now sharing those stories with a new audience.
On September 3, 1949, he was united in marriage to his first wife, Bonnie, she preceded him in death in 1973. He was later united in marriage to his second wife, Victoria on December 9, 1977. She preceded him in death in 2018.
Left to cherish his memory are a step-sister, Ruth Thomas of Lansing; his children, Bill (Sally) Schultz of Pontiac, Susan Sherwood of Beaverton, Mindy (Byron) Pohlman of Arizona, Jill (John) Butler of Nevada, and Jason (Brittany) Schultz of Beaverton; step-children, Jeff (Jennifer) Slabic of Gladwin, Linda (Dell) Bennett of Midland, and Susan Mercer of Gladwin; along with many grandchildren and extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by parents; his brothers, Ernie Schultz, Bud White; sisters, Peggy Kempl, Maxine Crosby, Dorothy Klutz; first wife, Bonnie; second wife, Victoria; daughter, Jeanne Weber; son-in-law, Jon Sherwood.
Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.