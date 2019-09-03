|
|
William V. Mead Jr., 85, of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on June 1, 1934, the son of William Sr. and Evelyn (Preston) Mead in Roscommon. On Sept. 12, 1953, he was united in marriage to his true love, Patricia Treat in Roscommon. She preceded him in death in 2016. He was a veteran of the United States Army, proudly serving his country during the Korean War. He was employed as a Fire Officer for the Department of Natural Resources in Gladwin until his retirement. William was a member of Grace Christian Church.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Chris Buschlen of Essexville; sons, Greg Mead of Bend, OR, Dave (Beulah) Mead of Gladwin, John Mead of Palm Springs, CA; daughter, Amy Mead of Durham, NC; sons, Phil Mead of Bourbonnais, Illinois, Paul (Carrie) Mead of Gig Harbor, WA; daughter, Annette (Dave) Roggow of Gladwin; son, Pete (Betta) Mead of Summerlin, NV; daughter, Chris Pierce of West Branch. His children blessed him with 34 beautiful grandchildren; 38 wonderful great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild with one more on the way. He is also survived by his sister, Denise Ballou of Prudenville; along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents; grandchild, Benjamin Mead; brother, Doug Mead; son-in-law, Donald Buschlen; and sister, Estelle Ballou.
Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Dave Mead on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, 11 a.m. at Grace Christian Church, 963 N. M-18, Gladwin, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. He will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Christian Church, 963, N. M 18, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Sept. 4, 2019