Wilma Willis, 81, of Gladwin, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Health, Clare. She was born on Sept. 10, 1938, in Gladwin. She is survived by her special friends, Donna Cassidy, Lahoma Frantz and Julie Cooper. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Jim Hoggard on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. She will be laid to rest at Hamilton Twp. Cemetery, Harrison, Michigan. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Sept. 25, 2019