Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Willis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Willis Obituary
Wilma Willis, 81, of Gladwin, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Health, Clare. She was born on Sept. 10, 1938, in Gladwin. She is survived by her special friends, Donna Cassidy, Lahoma Frantz and Julie Cooper. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Jim Hoggard on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. She will be laid to rest at Hamilton Twp. Cemetery, Harrison, Michigan. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
Download Now