Rev. Winston Harley Decker, 91, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Woodland Terrace in Bridgman, with members of his family near.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, at Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, in Bridgman, with Rev. Richard Marshall officiating. Friends may meet with the family from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Springs ministry (formerly Good News Camp), 3613 N. M-30, Gladwin, MI 48624, or Hospice at Home, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph MI 49085. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com

Winston was born June 22, 1927, in Deckerville, Michigan, son of the late Rep. A.P. and Grace (Fritch) Decker. On Aug. 10, 1948, Winston married Harriet Lathrop and they shared 67 years of marriage. Winston attended Michigan State College, the Grand Rapids School of Bible and Music and graduated from Moody Bible Institute, Chicago, IL.

He served as senior pastor at Woodland Shores Baptist Church in Bridgman, MI from 1980 until his retirement in June 1997. Pastor Decker returned to WSBC in an assistant pastoral capacity, primarily serving the senior members of the congregation for a number of years. During the course of their ministry career, Winston and Harriet also served congregations at First Baptist Church of Washington, MI; Deckerville Bible Church, Deckerville, MI; Covenant Community Church, Redford Township, MI; Memorial Baptist Church, Warren, MI, and Round Lake Baptist Church, Gladwin Michigan. Winston also provided leadership at Good News Camp in Gladwin, MI, as well as a number of other camping ministries throughout the state. Pastor Decker's ministry was known for practical biblical teaching, strengthening families, and meeting spiritual needs within the local community.

Winston was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. His many hobbies and interests included woodworking, hunting, fishing, golfing, reading, and time with his large family including five children, 15 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. Surviving children include Lee (Darlene) Decker of Grand Rapids, Rebecca (Rick) Marshall of Newtown Square, PA, Larry (Debbie) Decker of Gladwin, Allyn (Vicky) Decker of Warsaw, and Joy (Bill) Bancroft of Stevensville. Winston has one surviving sister, Mrs. Betty Bates, of Warner Robbins, GA.

Rev. Decker was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet; his grandson, Boyd Decker; and brothers, Cliff, Clare, Ward, Arnold, Donald, and Elwyn.