Yvonne Louise Dunning, 87, passed away October 13, 2020, after a lengthy illness, at Gladwin Pines, with her family surrounding her. Yvonne Louise Goheen was born on February 26, 1933 to the late Clayton R. and Gladys M. (White) Goheen. She married the love of her life, Dean W. Dunning on December 7, 1949 in Gladwin, Michigan. Dean predeceased her May 10, 2002. Yvonne was a member of the Gladwin Corner Stone Baptist Church. She retired from Saginaw Osteopathic Hospital as Payroll Supervisor and then performed many jobs to stay busy and fulfilled after retirement. Yvonne had a disarming sarcastic wit which was typical of her Goheen heritage. She was very creative, making quilts, dolls, macramé chairs and other crafts. She loved her family especially her grandchildren and her beloved fur babies. She also loved playing tricks on her family and an occasional small wager at the nearby casino.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Mike) Kelterborn, Bill (Lavonne) Dunning, Luann (Evert) Cann, David (Kim) Dunning; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren; her brother, Richard Goheen; and her sister, Priscilla (Emil) Ziemer; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home- Gladwin Chapel, 135 Silverleaf St. Visitation was held on Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of service. A burial ceremony will take place at a later date in the Butman Township Cemetery. Please follow all procedures of COVID-19 including social distancing and wearing a mask. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.



