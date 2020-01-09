|
Bartonville – Patsy Ann Aaron, 86, of Bartonville, passed away at 10:40 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Heddington Oaks. She was born on May 25, 1933 in Du Quoin, IL to Eli Webb and Mazie (Holman) Francis. She married Miller Aaron on May 26, 1951 in Peoria, IL, he preceded her in death in 2005.
Patsy was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Clifford Francis, two sisters, Della Johnson and Margaret Benvenuti, and one great-great-granddaughter.
Surviving are six children, Norman (Dena) Aaron of Rocky Mount, MO, Mark (Sherry) Aaron of Olney, IL, Brenda (Gary) Hutton of Bartonville, IL, Brian (Carol) Aaron of East Peoria, IL, Myra (the late Gary) Tripp of Bartonville, IL and Nora (Mark) Richardson of Maywood, MO; 15 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Willis "Bill" Francis, and one sister, Judy Risius.
Patsy was a member of the Bartonville American Legion Auxiliary Post 979, the DAV Alley Cats, was the past president of the PTA, and also a school board member. She loved playing bingo and her grandchildren.
A special thank you goes out to Heddington Oaks and Compassus Hospice.
Services will be held at 8 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Bartonville, IL where a visitation will be held from 5-8 PM. Pastor Joey Watts will officiate. A celebration of life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Bartonville American Legion Post 979. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Compassus Hospice. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
