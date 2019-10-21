|
|
Fred was a loving, sincere, and wonderful husband, brother and uncle. He earned his wings and entered to eternal rest on Monday October 14, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, TX. After a battle with Cancer. Fred was born January 19, 1953 to William and Jean Johnson.
Fred is survived by his wife; Bel Johnson, 2 loving sisters; Carolyn (Stan) Vincent, Kathy (Gary) Rosenbohm; and family members; Chris Carley, Crystal (Orly) Rodulfo; 3 grandchildren; Carley, Austin and Christian; Fred also leaves behind numerous nieces and 1 nephew Bret. He will forever be missed.
Fred was preceded in death by; parents William and Jean Johnson.
Fred retired as a Public Accountant in St. Louis, MO. But his joy was farming especially during harvesting at Rosenbohm Farms in Illinois. Special thanks to Dr. Rachel Giese, ENT-Otolaryngologist, also Lisa from Kindred Hospice.
Services will be held in Glasford, IL with family present. There will be a Memorial Service at Saint Peter's Church on Friday, October 25th at 11:00.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Johnson family.
Published in The Glasford Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019