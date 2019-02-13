Resources More Obituaries for Abildgaard Heinrich Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Abildgaard Morris Marlene Heinrich

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marlene drew her last breath with her eldest daughter and a devoted caregiver at her side. She died of natural causes at California Park Rehab in Chico, California, at the age of 86. She was an artist, designer and mother. Here are the facts of her life. She was the second daughter of William (Bill) B. Richardson and Faye Jensen. Marlene was the last surviving member of her family. She also outlived three husbands, Robert (Bob) Heinrich (the father of her four children), Dr. William Abildgaard, and Robert Morris. She was the proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to four children (Tere Miller, Bob Heinrich, Cindy Selby, and Caralyn Henry); nine grandchildren (Brittany Jarabek, Marek Miller, Jonathan Heinrich, Jarred Heinrich, Joel Heinrich, Chelseigh Selby, Cody Selby, Bryce Henry, and Kendall Henry); and five great-grandchildren (Victoria Jarabek, Felicity Jarabek, Adelynn Heinrich, Jackson Heinrich and Viviana Heinrich). She was blessed with three husbands who were each devoted to her in their own way. While attending high school in Lodi, California, she met her first husband, Bob Heinrich, and married him in November 1950. They moved to Glendale, California, around 1952, where the family grew to four children over the next 20 years. Glendale remained their home until around 1970. After the dissolution of her first marriage, Marlene moved to Northern California where she wed Dr. William Abildgaard who proved to be a loving and supportive husband and father until his death in 1987. After that, Marlene returned to Los Angeles, to be near family and friends. In Los Angeles, she met the last man in her life, Robert Morris, whom she married in the early 90s. Robert died of cancer in 2007 and Marlene never remarried after that. Marlene was a stunningly beautiful woman who had a huge impact on everyone she met. The truth of her life is that she was a force to be reckoned with. She had a flare for the dramatic and exciting, though she could also be happy with the simplest of pleasures. Her adaptability served her well in life as she enjoyed both great wealth and great hardship, handling both with grace and elegance. She was also an artist in every aspect of her life, but her greatest talent was in creating amazing oil paintings. Her love affair with painting lasted until the time of her death. Her zest for life, vivacious nature and many friends are the qualities her children most remember. This outgoing nature was challenged at the end of her life as she struggled with vertigo and pneumonia. At this time, she turned to her roots as a Seventh Day Adventist and spent many hours studying her Bible every day. Her faith sustained her through many difficult days and prepared her for the end. Marlene will be honored with a Celebration of Life on March 9 at the home of her son in Pasadena. Published in Glendale News-Press on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries