Betty Faye Musacco was born in Electra, Texas. Her family moved to California in 1936 and Betty graduated from Hoover High School in 1948. Betty enjoyed sewing, knitting & quilting. Her family and friends were the recipients of many of her creations over the years. She performed Hawaiian dancing from 1976 1986 and made most all her costumes. Betty worked at Glendale Community College and was Asst. to the Dean for many years. She was active in the Assistance League and belonged to the Glendale College Patrons Club where she served in many capacities for more than 10 years. Betty was a caring and loving person. Her family always came first, and she always did what she could to ensure their happiness and well-being. She had a beautiful smile that would light up the room. She is survived by her sons Michael Merriken (Jeni) and Dr. Michael Musacco (Allison), daughters Mindy Waldhauser and Cheryl Thomas, along with many grandchildren. Betty's family would like to thank friends and extended family for their support and kindness during her recent illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Glendale College Patron's Club.
Published in Glendale News-Press on Mar. 7, 2020