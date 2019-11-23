|
|
Burton (Burt) L. Friedricks, 91, passed away peacefully at MercyOne Hospice House in Johnston, Iowa, on November 13, just three weeks after he had moved to the state to be closer to family. He was born in New York City in 1928, where he grew up enjoying all sports. A fine athlete, he played baseball and football in high school, and was the varsity catcher at Indiana University (IU) his freshman year, before an injury ended his time in the sport. Burt received a B.S. in Business Administration, and it was here at IU that he met Virginia (Ginny) Reilly, the love of his life. The two married in 1950 and lived in New York City before traveling around the country during Burt's service in the US Army. After his discharge, Burt and Ginny moved to Glendale, California, where they happily resided until Ginny's death in 2014. While working at Associated of Los Angeles, a wholesale electrical firm, Burt's love of sports dominated his free time. He initially alternated between tennis and four-wall handball, before replacing those with golf. He particularly enjoyed playing at Industry Hills Golf Club, where he was a member of the golf team for several decades. Burt also loved music and theater and after moving to Pasadena, he delighted in volunteering as an usher at the Pasadena Playhouse. He had a true zest for life, made friends easily, and relished a good pun or joke. He was especially proud of his children Bill (Jackie Crawford) and Kate and his grandchildren Sarah (Kyle Essley) and Emily. Burt is also survived by a sister, Carol Gutman (Steve) as well as many nieces and nephews. The family is grateful to Walnut Ridge Senior Living Community and its staff for providing Burt with exceptional care and comfort during his brief time in Iowa. He was cremated and no formal service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests those interested make a memorial contribution in Burt's name to a .
Published in Glendale News-Press on Nov. 23, 2019