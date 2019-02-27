August 1, 1931 - February 8, 2019

Dr. Darrell Wayne Lang, 87, died Friday, Feburary 8, 2019 at his home in Huntington Beach, CA, following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Veloris Lang, his sons, Steve Lang and Greg Lang, his daughter Cari (Lang) Offenhauser and his stepdaughters, Kristen Leatherberry and Karin Jenkins. He also leaves behind his granddaughters, Annalise Lang, Alexandra Lang, Abby Offenhauser, Chloe Offenhauser, Emily Offenhauser, his grandson, Ryan Offenhauser, his step-granddaughters, Lauren Begert, Chelsea Maitland and Lanna Jenkins, his step-grandsons Jacob Leatherberry and Sawyer Jenkins, and his step-great-grandson, Isaiah Begert. He also leaves his sisters, Marilyn McArthur and Bonnie Daniel, his brother Roger Lang, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Two of his siblings predeceased him, Fran Gifford and Ronald Lang.

In his early years, Darrell worked hard on the family farm in Cleveland, North Dakota. He later worked as an elementary school teacher, truck driver and did custom combining before later attending Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska, for his undergraduate degree, majoring in pre-med. He then joined the Army and spent time working as a medic in Germany during the Korean War. He later attended Loma Linda Medical School and earned his medical degree. He enjoyed 35 years of practicing medicine, 30 of the years as a urologist with the Glen-White Urological Group at the Glendale Adventist Medical Center, White Memorial Hospital and the Verdugo Hills Medical Center. During his career, he also spent several years working as the Chief of Staff at the Glendale Adventist Medical Center. He also spent time in the early years of his career volunteering on the Ship HOPE, providing free medical services for the needy in South America. Darrell's children recall that he had a great bedside manner and was dearly loved by his patients, who often sent presents in gratitude for his work. He enjoyed making rounds at the hospital to visit his patients as they recovered from the surgeries he had performed. He found a great deal of fulfillment in his work.

In 1959, Darrell married Catherine Brown in Parkersburg, West Virginia. They later had three children, Steve, Greg and Cari. After their divorce in 1973, he later met Veloris Brown Hallberg, whom he married in 1982.

Darrell had a passion for snow-skiing, golfing, horseback riding and travel. He was fortunate to have skied, golfed and travelled all over the world in his long life.

An Interment Service will be held March 2nd at 1:30 p.m. at the Glendale Forest Lawn, with a Memorial Service to be held at 4:30 p.m. in Redlands. Published in Glendale News-Press on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary