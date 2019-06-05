|
December 23, 1952 - May 24, 2019 Deborah Lynn Bermudez, born December 23, 1952, passed away at Glendale Adventist Hospital on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 66. A lifelong resident of Glendale, Debbie was a local business owner and a beloved wife and mother who took special pride in her family. She will be deeply missed. Debbie is survived by her husband, Salvador; children, Alysha and Michael; sister and brother-in-law, Cindi and Les Ferreira; nieces, Danielle and Jennifer; and stepfather, Jim Edinboro. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn; father, Peter; and brother, Pete. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Debbie's name may be made to the Pasadena Humane Society at 361 S. Raymond Ave, Pasadena, 626-792-7151.
Published in Glendale News-Press on June 5, 2019