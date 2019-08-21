|
May 4, 1930 - August 11, 2019 On August 11, 2019, Diane Dailey Johnson peacefully passed away with her family by her side. A native Californian, she was born on May 4,1930 to Charles and Ethel Dailey in Huntington Park, CA. She grew up in Hollywood where her favorite activities included ice skating, rollerskating, tennis, swimming and taking her dog Pudghi for rides in the basket on her red bike. At Micheltorena Grammar school she joined the Harmonica Band and joined the Girl Scouts. Her ever-ready' energy started at an early age. One surely can't forget to mention tap dancing and piano too!!Diane attended both Hollywood High and Hollywood Professional where she enjoyed participating in live production theater and pursued an extensive modeling and acting career. She was on many magazine covers, won several beauty contests and was awarded Model of the year in 1948. She held the distinction of being the Diced Cream Girl for ads and posters and was also chosen to serve as the Girl of the Golden West' during the harness races held at Santa Anita. So impressive as she was, she was even spotted by Howard Hughes on a Hollywood billboard and he had to meet her!!When she was just 17, she met Don Johnson, the love of her life. She was an usherette at his cousin's graduation when he spotted beautiful Diane, the girl in the yellow formal'. That was it. Love at first sight! They were married 59 years and had three daughters, Laurie, Gail Robin (died in infancy) and Holly. She was blessed with two beautiful granddaughters, Michelle and April, and on November 2017, Diane became a great-grandma when her granddaughter, April, gave birth to precious Madelyn Grace!!Diane had a successful career in Real Estate for over 25 years. She was also a very active and dedicated member in both PEO (a philanthropic educational organization) and Las Candelas (a volunteer organization that works with emotionally challenged children). She was a past president of Las Candelas as well. Diane has been a loyal member of each of these groups for over 50 years!!She was active in the Nine is Enough' golf group at Oakmont for many years and had two Hole-In-Ones in 1986. She also won the Marcia Young Tournament in 1981. Diane loved her weekly bridge group, Friday painting class, Joyful Hearts singing group, morning swims, Tuesday putting group and monthly Book Club. She loved entertaining and was definitely the 'Hostess with the Mostest'!!Diane was an ambassador for living life to its fullest built on a foundation of faith and family first. She was a first class genuine lady that brought lasting joy to all who knew her! Diane's generous heart, beautiful smile, sparkle and passion for life will be greatly missed!!A Celebration of Life' for Diane will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11am at the Lutheran Church in the Foothills in La Canada Flintridge. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send a donation to The Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.
Published in Glendale News-Press on Aug. 21, 2019