Resources More Obituaries for Doris McKently Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Doris J. McKently

1920 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Doris J. McKently, longtime resident of Glendale, California, passed away in her home Sunday, June 30th, surrounded by the love of her children and grandchildren. She recently celebrated her 99th birthday.Born on June 18, 1920, in Los Angeles to Drs. Ernest and Jane Bashor, Doris grew up in Silverlake, graduating from John Marshall High School and Occidental College. She met her husband, Melvin, during WWII. They were married in August, 1944, before he shipped off to Germany with the 82nd Airborne Division. Shortly after his return home, he was recalled to serve in the Korean conflict. While her husband was deployed for the second time, Doris oversaw the construction of their home in Glendale where she would reside for 68 years.She taught 5th grade at John Muir, Montrose and R. D. White elementary schools in Glendale. She was one of the earliest recipients of the John Delmonte Award for outstanding educator. Her teaching tenure was interrupted for a sabbatical to raise her three children. She also volunteered to help with the Verdugo Woodlands PTA, the Girl Scouts, and to escort school groups to Camp Fox on Catalina Island.Doris was active in numerous civic organizations: The Glendale Historical Society, the Alex Theatre, the Doctor's House and the Days of Verdugo Heritage Association. She was a long time member of PEO, Las Vecinas and was the oldest living member of Silverlake Presbyterian Church.In 1946, Doris' parents bought property in the Verdugo Woodlands. The site included the Jose Maria Verdugo Adobe, part of the historic Rancho San Rafael with the majestic oak tree. In 1847, envoys of Generals Andres Pico and John C. Fremont negotiated the Treaty of Cahuenga under the shade of this large oak. While the tree no longer stands, in its place is a State Historic Landmark plaque. The Bashors named their property "El Roble de la Paz" or "The Oak of Peace" in honor of the role the tree played in bringing an end to the Mexican American War. Doris was instrumental in orchestrating the acquisition of the property by the City of Glendale for public enjoyment when her mother, Jane, passed away in 1988.Doris loved to travel. After graduating from high school in 1936, her first overseas trip was to China. She created scrapbooks and sketchbooks from her many adventures. She took her extended family on several memorable cruise vacations.Doris was gracious, generous and creative. She was a doer of "good deeds," calling on her peers, especially invalids, daily. She would host "coffee time" regularly for her neighbors with handmade treats and decorations.Doris was very well read and her collection of books could fill a small library. She read the LA Times every day, collecting articles by Chris Erskine, Katherine Yamada, and Mike Lawler. She loved history, art, nature and music. She taught herself to play piano by ear.As an artist and a poet, Doris looked for the silver lining in every situation. She hand made her cards and letters, embellishing the notes with her colored pencil drawings. Her signature flower was the California poppy.Doris is survived by her three children: John McKently (Sue Lapham), Sally Locko and Ken McKently (Wanda McKently) and 4 grandchildren: Eric Locko, Ian Locko (Lisa), Michelle McKently Whiteside (Brandon) and Marisa McKently.A private family service was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Glendale, California. Published in Glendale News-Press on July 17, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries