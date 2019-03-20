Home

Pastor Edward Busch went to be with the Lord peacefully at the age of 87 years old. He is survived by his daughter and son, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service for Pastor Busch on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11 am, at Salem Lutheran Church, 1211 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. In lieu of flowers, offerings in memory of Edward Busch are encouraged to be given for God's work at: Camp Lutherhoma, PO Box 1672, Tahlequah, OK 74465 Online donations to Camp Lutherhoma at www.lutherhoma.com/Support/index.php
Published in Glendale News-Press from Feb. 20 to Mar. 20, 2019
