Frank Kaun passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 98 on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at a care facility in Long Beach, California. Frank was born on December 14, 1920, in Warren, Arizona. He is survived by five children, one sister, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Glendale, California, with interment to follow at San Fernando Mission Cemetery. To read an expanded obituary, visit the All Souls Mortuary website at www.allsoulsmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in Glendale News-Press from July 24 to July 27, 2019