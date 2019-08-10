|
November 9, 1957 - July 25, 2019 On Thursday July 25th, 2019, George Morgan Moffatt, loving son and brother, passed away at the age of 61.Morgan, as everybody called him, was born on November 9th, 1957 in Los Angeles, CA to George and Luz Mara (Zubizarreta) Moffatt. Morgan attended Incarnation grammar school in Glendale. He was a great football player, for Glendale High School, from which he graduated. He served in the US Marine Corps. and the US Army.Morgan had a passion for nature, he loved to workout and run in the mountains of Glendale, CA. He was a good listener with a heart of gold. Morgan had a special gift, that made everybody around him, very comfortable in his company.At the time of his passing, Morgan was living in Burbank, CA.Morgan will be missed by his father George Moffatt of Palm Desert California, his step mother Linda Ford Moffatt, his sister Colleen Moffatt Rodriguez of Mexico City, his nephew Carlos, his brother in law Carlos, his all life friend Rick Simon; as well as several related people that shared his live with.A funeral service will be held on Saturday August the 10th, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Church at 9:00 o'clock. The church is located at 43775 Deep Canyon Rd., Palm Desert, CA 92260. Tel: (760) 346-6502
Published in Glendale News-Press on Aug. 10, 2019