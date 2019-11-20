|
August 25, 1932 - October 30, 2019 Dear loved ones. It's still a shock to say that Gordon Marhoefer died on October 30, so fast and unexpectedly from an accidental fall. He was living an active life to a good age of 87 years old. He was in good health and had all his wits and not suffering from any disease. Still working part time, driving, cooking, walking his dog, still participating in local theater, so he died with his boots on. Gordon passed with his family by his side at a local hospital near his longtime Costa Mesa, CA home. He accomplished so much and overcame so much in his life. Gordon was smart and a member of Mensa, an attorney, but his love was people, always ready with brilliant advice, and always a character from his lifelong hobby of theater. Gordon graduated from Bellarmine-Jefferson High School, Loyola University, Loyola Law School and was a member of Saint Francis Xavier Church. He'll be remembered for his wit to look at the bright side, his strength to overcome and his charm to persevere.
Published in Glendale News-Press on Nov. 20, 2019