James Edwin Carr passed away at the age of 75 on June 8, 2018. He grew up in Atwater, California, graduated from John Marshall High School and completed his Master's Degree in Art at Cal State Los Angeles.Jim's fun-loving spirit, unforgettable blue eyes and easy smile endeared him to many. He excelled at many sports but his true love was tennis. He had a grace and flow on the court especially when delivering a blistering slice backhand. After retirement, he taught tennis at Pierce College for years where he was known as Coach Carr and helped hundreds of students develop tennis skills.As a child, Jim explored the LA River everyday with his dog Scotty. His adventurous spirit continued throughout his life with hiking, camping and enjoying nature travel especially to Yosemite, Hawaii and Ojai.He had a natural talent for art and supervised the Strategic Air Command Graphic Arts Department in the Air Force. Later, he worked as a senior illustrator at Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He was a senior graphic artist for 30 years at LA Trade Tech College where he also taught production art and cartooning. He enjoyed good music, movies, theater, golden retrievers and a really hot cup of coffee. Jim was sensitive to those carrying a burden of some kind, especially veterans, and went out of his way to help them.He is survived by his wife Susan James Carr, Christy Anne Carr, daughter from his first marriage to Susan Johnson Carr, niece Laura Carr Koehn and nephew Andy Carr. Predeceased by his parents Don and Ramona Carr, his sister Patricia Carr Lamerdin and brother Harold Lee Carr.A Celebration of Life will be held later this year. Memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's LA, 4221 Wilshire Blvd #400, Los Angeles 90010. Published in Glendale News-Press on Mar. 23, 2019