Jim was born in Akron, Ohio, on January 20, 1928 to Gladys and Alfred Isenman. He died peacefully at his home on April 8, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, with his wife Liz and daughter Julie giving him loving care. During the last three months Hospice nurses provided additional care. Jim came to Glendale as a senior at Hoover High School. Following his graduation, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Seoul, Korea. He then enrolled in Glendale Community College where he served as Student Body Vice President and President, and met his future wife, Elizabeth Adrian. He continued his education at Pomona College and Cal State, L.A., where he earned his teaching and administrative credentials. He had one career focus public education. He spent over 34 years with the Glendale Schools including two principalships, one as Home School for the Physically Handicapped, and over half of his career, 18 years, as Principal of Wilson Junior High School where he was known as "Mr. I." His interests have centered around people programs, especially young people. He has been a longtime member and Past President of the Glendale Kiwanis Club. He has been active in "Glendale Healthy Kids", Glendale Association for the Retarded, and Friends of the Glendale Public Library. For nine years following his retirement, he taught an Adult Education Class in Contemporary World Affairs. He and his family have been active members of the Glendale First United Methodist Church for over 65 years where he shared his time and leadership generously. As a history and geography student, Jim has always enjoyed travel. He and his wife and children have been fortunate to be able to visit many of our national parks, and many states. As a couple, they visited many countries around the world, and enjoyed interesting cruises. Jim is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Liz, and was the proud father of Steven, Scott, and Julie; and grandfather of seven grandchildren. A private family memorial is being planned. Published in Glendale News-Press on Apr. 24, 2019