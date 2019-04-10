Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Ladera Ranch, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Following Services
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Ladera Ranch, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Emery Wagner


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Emery Wagner Obituary
John Emery (Jack) Wagner, 92, was born in Sioux Falls, SD, to John Francis Wagner and Estelle Genevieve Wagner (ne Walsh), but grew up in Mason City, Iowa. He attended Iowa State and served as a Lt. JG in the Navy at the end of World War II. Jack attended the University of Iowa School of Law where he met Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Thompson who would become his wife of 66 years. He worked as a Patent Attorney for Bell Labs on the East Coast before relocating his growing family to California and settling in Glendale. Jack had a successful patent law practice in Glendale (on Broadway) and later in Montrose (on Ocean View). Besides practicing law, Jack was a private pilot, taught business law at UCLA for ten years, and was active in the Boy Scouts of America, serving as the president of the Verdugo Hills Council and being honored with the Council's Silver Beaver Award. Jack and Betty were longtime parishioners of St. Bede in La Caada before retiring to Orange County several years ago. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Betty and their son Thomas Edward Wagner. He is survived by 10 additional children, 24 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. A Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Ladera Ranch, California.
Published in Glendale News-Press on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.