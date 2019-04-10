John Emery (Jack) Wagner, 92, was born in Sioux Falls, SD, to John Francis Wagner and Estelle Genevieve Wagner (ne Walsh), but grew up in Mason City, Iowa. He attended Iowa State and served as a Lt. JG in the Navy at the end of World War II. Jack attended the University of Iowa School of Law where he met Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Thompson who would become his wife of 66 years. He worked as a Patent Attorney for Bell Labs on the East Coast before relocating his growing family to California and settling in Glendale. Jack had a successful patent law practice in Glendale (on Broadway) and later in Montrose (on Ocean View). Besides practicing law, Jack was a private pilot, taught business law at UCLA for ten years, and was active in the Boy Scouts of America, serving as the president of the Verdugo Hills Council and being honored with the Council's Silver Beaver Award. Jack and Betty were longtime parishioners of St. Bede in La Caada before retiring to Orange County several years ago. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Betty and their son Thomas Edward Wagner. He is survived by 10 additional children, 24 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. A Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Ladera Ranch, California. Published in Glendale News-Press on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary