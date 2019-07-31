|
|
November 9, 1926 - May 3, 2019
In Glendale, May 3, 2019, Katharine Hyde Irwin, broadcasting pioneer, genealogy enthusiast, and dog lover, passed away peacefully with her friends at Windsor Manor. Born on November 9, 1926, she was the daughter of Frederic Earl Irwin and Mary Kathryn Hyde Irwin and a native of Indiana. She moved to the Bay area of California in the 1930's, where she attended Anna Head School and UC Berkeley. She started her career in the broadcasting industry at KNBC radio in San Francisco and worked there in the newsroom until she moved to Southern California to work for CBS. She worked as administrator in the newsroom for CBS for 34 years, retiring in January 1985. After retirement, she became an active volunteer for Pacific Pioneer Broadcasters and the Southern California Genealogical Society and Family Research Library in Burbank. She will be remembered fondly and her benevolence will be appreciated nationwide by family
Published in Glendale News-Press on July 31, 2019