|
|
February 19, 1953 - August 2, 2019
Kathleen Garcia left this world to join her beloved husband John on Friday, August 2nd, in Montrose, CA. Kathleen ("Kat") was born in Glendale on February 19th, 1953, to John and Mamie (Frederick) Walter, and was a lifelong resident of La Crescenta. She attended St. James the Less grade school (and was a lifelong parishioner there), and graduated from Crescenta Valley High School. Kathleen learned the guitar as a teen, and enjoyed playing in a folk group at St. James for many years. She pursued a business school education, and worked in Human Resources at Menasco Manufacturing in Burbank for over twenty years. After the closing of Menasco, Kathleen was blessed to find new friends and colleagues in the HR Dept. of Occidental College (where her friends knew her as "Kat"), and was employed there until her retirement in 2016.
It was at Menasco that she had the good fortune to meet the love of her life, John Garcia. They wed in 1978, and enjoyed thirty-nine devoted years together, traveling the world, and caring for family members, until John's passing in 2017.
Throughout her life, Kathleen's meticulous eye for detail found expression in her calligraphy, cross-stitch, and needlepoint. Many of her friends and family are fortunate to have artistic mementos of her talents. Beyond her creativity, Kathleen will be remembered in our hearts for her gentle spirit, her kindness and consideration for everyone around her, and for her love of children and animals (especially felines!). She will forever hold a special place in our hearts.
Kathleen is survived by brother Jim Walter (and wife Lindy Gardetto), of Cloverdale, CA, and many loving cousins and extended family.
Please contact Cabot & Sons, Pasadena, for details regarding services (626) 793-7159. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Kathleen to D.E.L.T.A. Rescue (www.deltarescue.org), or Convalescent Aid Society (convalescentaidsociety.com).
Published in Glendale News-Press on Aug. 7, 2019