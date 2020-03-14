|
|
September 4, 1937 - March 2, 2020 Keith McCormick lived his entire life in La Crescenta, attending La Crescenta Elementary School, Clark Junior High and Glendale High. He graduated from Fresno State with a degree in industrial arts and continued his education at Cal State LA where he earned a master's degree and numerous teaching credentials. He taught woodshop at Toll Middle School from 1960 to 1999 and enjoyed the challenges of teaching countless young students how to follow directions, plan ahead (measure twice, cut once), safely use tools, create wooden projects, and put things back where they belong. His many skills as a craftsman enabled him to create beautiful wood pieces, remodel houses, and fix just about anything. He enjoyed traveling to Great Britain, photography, animals, and puttering. He was a generous man, interested in other people, and kind to all. Keith was preceded in death by his father, Bill and mother, Elma Ruth (Honey). He is survived by his wife of 56 years Rae, his daughter Heather, granddaughter Ella, and protector dog Molly. The family suggests that those who wish to honor him do so by making a contribution to the Glendale Humane Society in his name.
Published in Glendale News-Press on Mar. 14, 2020