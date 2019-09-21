|
Loisgail Pischel passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 in Santa Barbara at the age of 96. She was a beloved woman, friend, mother, and grandmother. She was born March 15, 1923 in Glendale, California, to George A. Campbell and Beryl (Rowan) Campbell. She is survived by her sons Chris Pischel and Ken Pischel, as well as her only granddaughter, Lauren Pischel. She was a thoughtful, private woman, whose life over the twentieth century saw many changes. After growing up in Glendale and graduating from Occidental College, with both elementary and secondary teaching credentials, she married Eugene F. Pischel. She worked as a librarian and teacher for several years. She had two sons and lived for 9 years in Encino and then moved to the Santa Ynez Valley and later to Santa Barbara. Her interests included family, reading, swimming, hiking, flying, bridge, and travel. She was an active member and officer in many organizations including the Santa Ynez Hospital Auxiliary, Santa Ynez Valley Hospital Board, Cottage Hospital Volunteers, American Association of University Women, Santa Barbara Women's Club, Los Libros Book Club, PEO, Channel City Women's Forum, UCSB Affiliates and the Santa Barbara Children's Home Society Associates. She was buried alongside her parents in Forest Lawn, Glendale. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Memorial donations may be made to a medical research institution of your choice.
Published in Glendale News-Press on Sept. 21, 2019