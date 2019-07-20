We are heartbroken to announce that Mary died on June 27, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. All who were fortunate enough to know Mary admired her generous spirit, open heart, good humor, and capacity for joy. Mary was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1948 to Betty and Francis McKimmey. She grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, with her two older brothers and began working for a national restaurant chain shortly after graduating from high school. Mary's gregarious personality suited the restaurant business, and after working her way up to manager, she moved to Encino, California, in 1977 to open a new restaurant, where she quickly fell in love with Southern California and her extended McKimmey family. While working at the Velvet Turtle in Chinatown, she met and married Hugo Catalan, and they settled in Glendale. Over the next 30 years, Mary and Hugo started and ran several successful businesses and raised two beautiful sons, Hugo Jr. & Philip. Despite the demands of being a working mother, Mary went back to college and earned her Bachelor's degree in 1997 from CSUN. She then taught elementary school at Holy Trinity in Atwater Village from 1998 until she retired in 2011. Mary continued working in retirement, but also made time to do what she loved. She was a lifelong Democrat and vocal feminist who welcomed the broad spectrum of diverse Angelenos that enriched her life and community. She loved watching sports with her sons and spent some of her happiest moments cheering for the Dodgers and the Fighting Irish. Mary's life would not have been complete without the many lucky dogs she cared for, including her precious pug Sapo. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brother Philip, Uncle Tommy, and Aunt Gloria. She is survived by many who loved her and will treasure her memory, including her husband and sons, daughter-in-law Gini Toh Djojo, brother Mike McKimmey, sister-in-law Didi, nephews Mike Jr., Matt, Chris, and grandniece Scarlett. She is also cherished by her McKimmey cousins, the Tapia family, and her extended Catalan family in Chile. It would be impossible to name the many beloved friends who were so dear to Mary during her too-short life. She lovingly welcomed them into her heart and her home, taking great joy in their company. If one's life is indeed judged by how much that person is loved, Mary's was a triumph. A memorial mass will be held at St. Casimir Catholic Church, 2718 St. George Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027 on Saturday, July 27th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be sent to the City of Hope in her memory. Published in Glendale News-Press from July 20 to July 24, 2019