Mrs. Mary Ellen Phibbs (95) of Glendale, CA, passed away on February 25, 2020. Born in Bridgewater, VA, on October 25, 1924, she graduated from Bridgewater College with education and voice degrees, edited the college newspaper, and enjoyed athletics. Later in her career, she earned her Masters of Science Education from the University of Toledo (OH). A loving mother and dedicated educator, Mrs. Phibbs relished teaching and fostering her students' academic progress. For 32 years Mary Ellen taught 8th grade Science at Glendale's Roosevelt Jr. High School where she pioneered audio-linguistic instruction with her "Aural Origami" lessons, as featured on NPR's "All Things Considered." She traveled across the globe as an invited member of People to People's "Educator Ambassadors" Program. She is survived by her adult sons Gerry, David (Diane), and Bob (Bill Pratt), grandchildren David Matthew, Erin (Jay) Kelly, and great-grandson Liam Kelly. Her celebration of life shall be held at First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101 at 10 am on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Published in Glendale News-Press on Mar. 4, 2020