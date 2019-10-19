Home

Armstrong Family Malloy-Mitten Mortuary
931 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 747-9121
Mary H. Salais


1923 - 2019
Mary H. Salais Obituary
May 22, 1923 - October 1, 2019 Salais, Mary H., nee Zapantiz-Pena age 96, born May 22, 1923, died October 1, 2019, in Glendale, California. She was the loving mother of Joseph, George, the late Gloria Jean Verdugo, Kathryn Newell, Margaret Ann Macaire, Anne Renn, and Richard; fond grandmother of Jamie, Scott, the late Michael and late Paul, Cheryl, Stephanie, Laura, Lisa, Michael, Kevin, Tera, and Audra. A private family memorial service will be held for her on November 16, 2019, at the Armstrong Family Malloy-Mitten Mortuary.
Published in Glendale News-Press on Oct. 19, 2019
