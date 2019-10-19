|
|
May 22, 1923 - October 1, 2019 Salais, Mary H., nee Zapantiz-Pena age 96, born May 22, 1923, died October 1, 2019, in Glendale, California. She was the loving mother of Joseph, George, the late Gloria Jean Verdugo, Kathryn Newell, Margaret Ann Macaire, Anne Renn, and Richard; fond grandmother of Jamie, Scott, the late Michael and late Paul, Cheryl, Stephanie, Laura, Lisa, Michael, Kevin, Tera, and Audra. A private family memorial service will be held for her on November 16, 2019, at the Armstrong Family Malloy-Mitten Mortuary.
Published in Glendale News-Press on Oct. 19, 2019