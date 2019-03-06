|
A longtime Glendale resident, Opal worked for many years for the Glendale Unified School District and was active in the Parent Teacher Associations at Edison Elementary School and Roosevelt Junior High School where she also worked as an attendance clerk. In 1979 she was awarded the Glendale Employee Recognition Award for her service to students and the community. She was preceded in death by her husband Vincent Sinatra and is survived by her 2 children (Jowanna Granados and Dr. Frank Sinatra), 4 grandchildren (Michael Bell, Gina McConnell, Vincent Sinatra and Rebekah Claxton), 7 great-grandchildren (Alhana Bell, Logan Bell, Ava McConnell, Finley McConnell, Troy McConnell, London Claxton and Jordan Claxton), son-in-law Bernie Granados, nephew Frank Sinatra III and niece Linda Seidner. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Hollenbeck Palms, 573 South Boyle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033.
Published in Glendale News-Press on Mar. 6, 2019