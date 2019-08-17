|
May 6, 1934 - August 9, 2019 Mrs. Orble Barnes Allen, age 85, of Dalton, GA, departed this life Friday August 9, 2019 at Tranquility Assisted Living Facility of Dalton. Orble was born May 6, 1934 in Jamestown, AL, the daughter of the late Julian Russell Barnes and Vivian Henderson Webb. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sanford Edison Allen; brother and sister-in-law, Buddy and Bobbie Barnes. Orble was an educator who taught in the Chattooga County school system for 20 years, teaching was her first love. After retiring from teaching she went to work for Southern Pacific and Union Pacific Railroads in California. Orble made an impact on each community she lived, Summerville, Dalton and Eagle Rock, CA.Orble is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tracy and Angie Allen, granddaughter, Liv Allen; brother and his spouse, Jim and Linda Webb; cousin and her spouse, Clyde and Maxine Webb. Orble's wish was to have no memorial service and for donations to be made in her memory to the following:Rockbridge Community Church121 W. Crawford StDalton, GA 30720706-279-3175233 Peachtree Street NE Harris TowerSuite 2225Atlanta, GA404-320-7100
Published in Glendale News-Press on Aug. 17, 2019