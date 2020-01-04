|
June 26, 1931 - December 24, 2019 Patricia Ann Wallace, 88, of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, surrounded by her loving family.Patricia was born on June 26, 1931 in Palmyra, Wisconsin to Ethan and Agnes (Zimmerman) Emery. On June 28, 1951 she married Kenneth Wallace in Palmyra, and together they had five children. They later moved to California for Kenneth's job, and then moved back to Wisconsin in 1976. She worked as a bookkeeper at Brown Cab, but the majority of her time was spent raising her family.Patricia is survived by her children, Kent (Rebecca) Wallace of Parkersburg, IA, Paul (Lana) Wallace of Fort Atkinson, Pamela (Patrick) Perry of Burbank, CA, Kimberly Fischer of Leesburg, FL, Kevin Wallace of Randolph, WI; twelve grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wallace and daughter-in-law, Sherri Wallace.The family would like to give special thanks to the amazing staff at the Fort Atkinson Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital in Madison for the excellent care they provided Patricia.Funeral services in Patricia's memory will take place at 11AM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial at Hillside Cemetery in Palmyra will take place following services.Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
Published in Glendale News-Press on Jan. 4, 2020